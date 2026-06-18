Harry and Meghan to bring children to UK next month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to bring their two children to the UK in July, BBC News understands.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be accompanied by Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. Next month will be one year since the start of the Invictus Games.

It will be the first time the duke, who lives in California, has visited the UK with his family in four years.

Prince Harry has spoken previously about his desire to bring his two children back to his country of birth. It is not clear what the security arrangements for the visit will be.

It is not yet known whether King Charles will meet his grandchildren on this visit.

The King last saw his grandchildren during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

In a BBC News interview last year, Prince Harry spoke of his desire for a "reconciliation" with the Royal Family.

Last September, he met his father King Charles at Clarence House in London, their first face to face meeting since February 2024.

The meeting was seen as a first step in improving relations between father and son and building trust in what has seemed a deep family rift.

Prince Harry's security was downgraded after he stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with his family.

In May, Prince Harry lost a legal case to have his police protection reinstated when visiting the UK.

Speaking to the BBC after the ruling, he said it was not safe to bring his family back to the country of his birth because he could not guarantee their safety.

In December, sources told the BBC that Prince Harry's access to security when he visits the UK was under review.

A government spokesperson said on Wednesday: "The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.

"It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."

The duke's spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The prince founded the Invictus Games in London in 2014. Next year's competition will be held in Birmingham.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.