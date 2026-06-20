Harry and Meghan offered royal accommodation during UK visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been offered a royal residence to stay in during their visit to the UK with their children next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be accompanied by Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, for the family's first trip to the country in four years.

BBC News understands that the family has been offered accommodation on a royal estate, but has not yet responded to the invitation.

On previous visits, Prince Harry has declined the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace due to security concerns over using such a high-profile, visible building.

It is not clear which royal residence has been made available to the family this time round.

Prince Harry had already committed to a series of events in the UK next month to mark a year to go to the Invictus Games for injured military personnel. The Games will be hosted in Birmingham next July.

In a BBC News interview last year, Prince Harry spoke of his desire for a "reconciliation" with the Royal Family.

The last time the King saw his grandchildren in person was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

During a visit to the UK in September last year, Prince Harry met his father at Clarence House, which was their first face-to-face meeting since February 2024.

While the security arrangements for the family visit remain unclear, it is understood that no additional security has been offered by Buckingham Palace.

Any additional security provision will be a matter for the Home Office.

Buckingham Palace will not comment on the possibility of the King meeting his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, describing it as a private family matter.

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