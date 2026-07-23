Hashim recounts surprise behind Swae Lee’s World Cup jacket

Ghanaian fashion designer Hashim has revealed he had no idea American rapper Swae Lee would wear his custom-made Flower Boy leather jacket during the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hitz FM’s Maame Adwoa Akotaah, Hashim said the opportunity arose after a stylist working on the show contacted him to source pieces for an undisclosed artiste.

According to him, there was little time to prepare the outfit, as he had less than a week to ship the jacket for customisation and fitting ahead of the performance.

“One of the stylists working on the show reached out to me early last week about wanting to get some pieces from the brand. I was able to get them shipped as soon as possible because we had less than a week to get them there, get them customized and get them on stage,” he said.

Hashim said he had no idea who would eventually wear the jacket.

“Funny enough, I didn’t know who was going to perform in the jacket. I just knew somebody was going to be at the World Cup and I knew the person was a size small, so I had my guesses. But Swae Lee wasn’t on the official lineup, so I didn’t even think about him,” he recalled.

The mystery was solved only moments before the halftime show when the stylist shared a photo of Swae Lee wearing the jacket on social media.

“About 10 or 20 minutes before the show, I saw the stylist post Swae Lee wearing the jacket, so I knew at that point that he was the one who was going to wear it. And it just made sense because of the song Sunflower,” he said, referring to the Grammy Award-nominated hit by Swae Lee and Post Malone.

Hashim further disclosed that although the jacket was based on his signature Flower Boy design, it underwent custom alterations before appearing on stage because visible fashion brand logos are prohibited during performances at the FIFA World Cup halftime show.

“On big stages like this, you’re not allowed to display brand logos, so we were able to get them some fabric that they used to customize his name where my logo would have been. So it was basically the same jacket with a few customizations here and there,” he explained.

Swae Lee joined Post Malone to perform their global hit Sunflower during the historic halftime entertainment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, marking the tournament’s first-ever halftime show.

The appearance thrust Hashim’s brand onto one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages, earning the Ghanaian designer international exposure and drawing fresh attention to his work.

Although the World Cup performance marks his biggest international fashion moment to date, Hashim is no stranger to dressing high-profile artistes. His designs have previously been worn by Ghanaian musicians including Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur and Gyakie, further cementing his reputation as one of the country’s rising fashion designers.

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