I couldn’t watch the FIFA World Cup halftime show although my design was featured – Hashim

Ghanaian fashion designer Hashim has revealed that he missed the live broadcast of the historic FIFA World Cup halftime show, despite one of his designs being worn by American rapper Swae Lee during the performance.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hitz FM’s Maame Adwoa Akotaah, the designer said he was away from home when the show aired and therefore did not witness the moment firsthand.

According to him, he only realised the significance of the occasion when his phone began ringing incessantly.

“Funny enough I couldn’t watch the show, I was somewhere else and when the show started I started to get calls from my friends so that’s when I knew that they had stepped on stage,” he recalled.

Although he missed the performance, Hashim said the reactions from his friends and family made the achievement even more meaningful.

“I feel like my friends reacting to it made it much more of a moment for me than seeing it myself because of the pride everybody had. My friends, my family; that was what made it more of a moment for me,” he said.

Hashim also disclosed that the exposure from the halftime show has significantly boosted his brand’s visibility. He revealed that since the performance aired on Sunday, 19th July 2026, his phone has barely stopped ringing, while activity across his social media platforms has surged as people continue to discover his work.

“Since the performance, from the minute it started till today, my phone has been blowing up. I’ve been getting calls. My Instagram has been going crazy, my TikTok has been going even crazier, and my Twitter as well. People are discovering the brand and the things I’ve been designing for the past year or two, and they’re reacting to them. It’s been a mix of everything,” he said.

Hashim’s Flower Boy leather jacket was worn by Swae Lee during the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show, placing Ghanaian fashion on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

The milestone has been widely celebrated within Ghana’s creative industry as another significant achievement for the country’s fashion sector, underscoring the growing international recognition of Ghanaian designers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.