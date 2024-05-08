I have faith in Bawumia to continue my good works – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president of the country in the December 2024 election.
He expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia would continue the good work initiated by his administration.
Dr. Bawumia has served as Vice President to President Akufo-Addo for the past seven years.
Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro in the Eastern region after visiting Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo emphasised his support for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.
He warned that electing the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, would jeopardise the achievements made during his tenure.
“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes."
"I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”
