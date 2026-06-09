I went back to girls who rejected me in secondary school after fame – Don Jazzy

Audio By Carbonatix
Ace producer and music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has opened up about how being rejected by female schoolmates in secondary school affected his self-esteem.
He also spoke about what he did to overcome the psychological trauma.
Speaking in an episode of the Keeping It Real With Jima podcast, Don Jazzy admitted that he wasn’t good-looking during his secondary school days and was constantly rejected by girls he approached for relationships.
He said it affected him psychologically, even into adulthood. He explained that after he became successful, he went back to look for the girls in a bid to overcome the psychological trauma.
The Mavin boss said that when he found them, most of them were already married.
“I wasn’t good-looking during my secondary school days. Thank God for music because back then I was constantly being rejected by girls. But after I became successful, I went back to look for all the girls who rejected me. But almost all of them were already married,” he revealed.
Don Jazzy said meeting his old schoolmates and seeing how successful he had become helped him heal from his past rejections.
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