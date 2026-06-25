IMF completes reviews with Ivory Coast, unlocks $832.8m of funding

Audio By Carbonatix
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it has completed reviews under several arrangements with the Ivory Coast, unlocking an immediate disbursement of $832.8 million.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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