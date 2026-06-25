IMF completes reviews with Ivory Coast, unlocks $832.8m of funding

The ​International Monetary ‌Fund (IMF) said ​on ​Wednesday it ⁠has ​completed ​reviews under several ​arrangements ​with the Ivory ‌Coast, ⁠unlocking an ​immediate ​disbursement ⁠of $832.8 million.

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