Inferno at Sekondi Fishing Harbour averted as firefighters battle massive fuel farm blaze

A potentially devastating fire at the Albert Bosomtwe-Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi was brought under control on Sunday evening after a coordinated multi-agency operation prevented the flames from spreading to critical infrastructure.

The blaze, which engulfed a fuel storage facility used by fishermen, was extinguished without any injuries or fatalities, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Firefighters from the Sekondi Metro Fire Station were the first to arrive at the scene, reaching the area just 10 minutes after receiving a distress call at 4:34 pm.

They found the fuel farm fully engulfed in flames and immediately began firefighting operations.

The response was reinforced by personnel from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Fire Department, the Ghana Navy Fire Service and the Ghana Air Force Fire Service.

In all, four fire tenders and a water tanker were deployed, including a GNFS fire tender from Sekondi Metro, a fire tender and water tanker from GPHA, and one fire tender each from the Navy and Air Force.

Given the highly flammable nature of the blaze, firefighters employed strategic containment measures and used large quantities of foam concentrate to suppress the flames and volatile vapours.

The fire was brought under control at 6:13 pm and completely extinguished by 8:15 pm despite persistent rainfall.

Preliminary assessments indicate that two saloon cars, five surface fuel tanks, several fuel drums, underground fuel storage facilities and portions of the walls of the GPHA Main Administration Block were damaged.

Initial investigations suggest that torrential rains may have triggered a landslide behind the fuel storage area, causing trees, rocks and an electricity pole to collapse onto the facility. Authorities believe the impact and electrical sparks generated may have ignited fuel vapours, leading to the outbreak.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The GNFS said the swift and tactical response prevented the inferno from spreading to the entire fishing harbour, fishing vessels, ECG pylons and the GPHA main fuel depot, averting what it described as a potentially catastrophic industrial, commercial and environmental disaster.

The Service expressed appreciation to all supporting agencies for their professionalism, teamwork and dedication in managing the incident.

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