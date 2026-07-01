International IDEA commends Isaac Adjin Bonney for six years of leadership on finance and audit committee

The Secretary-General of International IDEA, Kevin Casas-Zamora, has paid tribute to Ghanaian financial expert Isaac Adjin Bonney for his six years of service as a member and Chair of the Institute's Finance and Audit Committee.

In a letter dated June 30, 2026, Dr Casas-Zamora expressed the Institute's appreciation for Mr Bonney's leadership, describing his tenure as instrumental in strengthening the organisation's financial oversight and governance.

According to the Secretary-General, Mr Bonney provided effective leadership to the Finance and Audit Committee while offering strategic guidance to International IDEA's Secretariat and Council of Member States during a period marked by significant geopolitical and financial challenges.

The letter highlighted Mr Bonney's expertise in financial management, reporting, internal controls, governance, risk management and auditing, noting that his contributions helped the Institute navigate complex global developments.

Although expressing sadness at his departure from the committee, Dr Casas-Zamora said International IDEA hopes to maintain a strong relationship with Mr Bonney and explore future opportunities for collaboration, particularly in Ghana, which is a member state of the Institute.

He concluded by thanking Mr Bonney for his dedication and outstanding service, while wishing him success in his future professional endeavours.

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