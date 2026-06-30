International Women in Education Conference honours 72 educators in Accra

The 12th International Women in Education Conference in Accra has recognised 72 women educators for their contributions to teaching and learning, under the theme “Another Level”.

The 12th International Women in Education Conference has been held in Accra, bringing together educators, facilitators and stakeholders to discuss professional growth and recognise outstanding contributions in the education sector.

The event, which took place on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Edward Akuffo Addo Library, marked the sixth year of the conference and was held under the theme “Another Level”.

It was led by Stella Gyimaah Larbi and her team from Out International in partnership with the Adenta Municipal Education Directorate.

A total of 72 women educators were honoured with citations during a surprise recognition segment, in acknowledgement of their service and impact in the classroom and beyond.

“Every activity today was designed to push women educators to go another level in their careers, classrooms, and communities,” Stella Gyimaah Larbi said.

The event featured a series of panel discussions and presentations focused on professional development, leadership and innovation in education.

A panel discussion titled “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Journey to Another Level” brought together educators including Ms Rosetta Lagbo of Adenta Community Kindergarten, Ms Boateng Elizabeth of La Salem Presby Basic School, Ms Perpetual Andoh, and Ms Amtu Akumfi-Ameyaw.

Participants also engaged in breakout sessions covering career advancement strategies, entrepreneurship in education, digital teaching tools such as Canva, publishing opportunities, and mentorship through social media.

Presentations were delivered on themes including mental health, personal development and career advancement in education.

Dr Mrs Mavis Leonards spoke on mental health and professional presentation, while Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chair of the Public Services Commission, delivered a keynote address on career progression and success.

The event also featured the launch of the fourth edition of Outstanding Teacher Magazine, with Dr Agyenim-Boateng featured on the cover.

The conference concluded with a call to action and the unveiling of an “Another Level Vision Plan” aimed at supporting continuous growth among women in education.

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