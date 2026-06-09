Italy regulator drops investigation into Meta’s WhatsApp AI bot

Audio By Carbonatix
Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had dropped an investigation into Meta Platforms over allegations that the company abused its dominant position by installing its artificial intelligence tool on the messaging service WhatsApp.
The investigation had been launched in July 2025.
The regulator, known as AGCM, said it closed its probe because the European Commission had extended its own investigation into the same issue to include Italian territory.
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