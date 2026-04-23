Japan names Chef Kahori Kishi as cuisine ambassador to deepen Ghana ties

The Embassy of Japan in Ghana has officially appointed Chef Kahori Kishi as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, marking a significant step in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral ties through food.

At a ceremony held on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Chef Kishi was presented with a certificate of appointment and a plaque, formally recognizing her role under Japan’s global culinary diplomacy initiative.

The Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador Programme, introduced in 2015 by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, seeks to promote authentic Japanese food culture across the world while supporting international collaboration within the culinary industry.

Addressing guests at the event, Japan’s Ambassador to Ghana, Hiroshi Yashimoto, described the appointment as a proud moment for both countries, noting that Chef Kishi joins a select global network of ambassadors and is among a small number representing Africa.

He highlighted the importance of cuisine as a bridge between cultures, stressing that food goes beyond taste to impact health and well-being.

“Japanese cuisine is not only about flavour; it is about nourishing the body and mind. This is the philosophy Chef Kishi continues to promote through her work,” he said.

Ambassador Yashimoto added that the growing interest in Japanese cuisine in Ghana could drive both cultural appreciation and economic benefits, particularly for the hospitality sector.

Following the ceremony, delegates took part in a guided culinary tour of Ms Kishi’s restaurant in Osu, where they experienced firsthand the artistry behind her dishes. The visit also offered guests the opportunity to sample a selection of authentic Japanese meals prepared under her direction.

In her remarks, Chef Kishi expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed her commitment to promoting the essence of Japanese cuisine.

“It is a great honour to take on this role. I will continue to share the excellence and values of Japanese cuisine in Ghana and beyond,” she stated.

She emphasized the importance of “washoku,” traditional Japanese cuisine recognized by UNESCO, noting that it reflects a deep respect for nature and contributes to a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Chef Kishi also highlighted the philosophy of ishoku dogen — the idea that food and medicine come from the same source — underscoring her focus on safe, natural, and wholesome ingredients.

As part of her ambassadorial role, she is expected to engage industry players, support culinary education, and participate in events that promote Japanese food culture.

Beyond cultural exchange, the initiative is expected to create economic opportunities by increasing demand for Japanese food products and encouraging partnerships within Ghana’s food and hospitality sectors.

With more than 170 ambassadors across over 70 countries, and only a few in Africa, Chef Kishi’s appointment places Ghana firmly on the global map of Japanese culinary diplomacy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.