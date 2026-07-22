Radio & TV

Joy FM’s Showbiz Roundtable to assess Mahama administration’s performance in tourism, culture and creative arts

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  22 July 2026 3:25pm
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Questions about the Mahama administration’s performance in the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors over the past 20 months will take centre stage at the ninth edition of Joy FM’s Showbiz Roundtable, scheduled for Saturday, August 8.

The discussion, themed “Assessing 20 Months of the Mahama Administration on Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts”, will examine the government’s commitments to the sector, assess the level of implementation, measure the impact of policies and explore the road ahead for Ghana’s creative economy.

The four-hour programme will feature a panel comprising Chief Operating Officer of Maestro Africa Group, Francis Doku; Lead Consultant at Jesse Agyepong and Associates, Jesse Agyepong; pop culture journalist, Olele Salvador; Joy FM broadcaster, Ken Addy; and entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo. The discussion will be moderated by broadcaster and arts and culture journalist, Kwame Dadzie.

Listeners and viewers will also have the opportunity to contribute to the conversation by sending their questions and comments via WhatsApp on 055 111 1997, with selected submissions to be read during the programme.

The ninth edition of Showbiz Roundtable will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Joy FM, Joy Prime and Joy News.

The programme is expected to provide honest analysis and fresh perspectives on the progress made by the Mahama administration in the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors, while stimulating conversations about the future of Ghana’s creative industry.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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