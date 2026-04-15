Kufuor calls for stronger private sector support to tackle unemployment

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is calling for increased support for the private sector as a critical step toward addressing Ghana’s unemployment challenges.
Speaking at the Design and Technology Inaugural Legacy Dialogue Series on Entrepreneurship and the Future of Work, the former President stressed the need for deliberate policies and sustained investment to empower businesses to grow and create jobs.
“If we are serious about tackling unemployment, then we must be serious about supporting the private sector. That is where the jobs will come from,” he stated.
According to him, the private sector remains the engine of economic expansion and must be adequately supported to absorb the growing number of young people entering the labour market each year.
“Government alone cannot employ all our young people. We need a vibrant private sector that is encouraged and enabled to expand,” he added.
The event, organised by the Design and Technology Institute, brought together policymakers, industry players, and young entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for preparing the workforce for the future.
Mr. Kufuor emphasised the importance of skills development, particularly in entrepreneurship and technical training, as a means of equipping the youth with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.
“We must equip our youth not just to seek jobs, but to create them. Skills, innovation and entrepreneurship are key to the future of work,” he noted.
He further underscored the need for stronger collaboration between government, academia, and industry to ensure that training programmes are aligned with market demands.
“There must be a stronger partnership between industry and our training institutions so that what is taught reflects the needs of the market,” he said.
The dialogue forms part of efforts to promote forward-looking conversations on job creation, innovation, and sustainable economic growth in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
IMANI Africa welcomes GIA’s intervention: What this means for Ghana’s insurance industry and the public
2 minutes
-
Carlos Queiroz will bring discipline to Black Stars – Faisal Chibsah
4 minutes
-
ECG to commence Phase Two of transformer upgrade at Lashibi
6 minutes
-
Congo to receive first group of deportees from US this week, sources say
7 minutes
-
Ghana moves to endorse EWIPA declaration
8 minutes
-
Kufuor calls for stronger private sector support to tackle unemployment
11 minutes
-
Sachet water prices rise in Tema despite calls to suspend increases
12 minutes
-
DVLA closes six vehicle testing centres over roadworthiness breaches
12 minutes
-
Agenda 111 completion timeline must be realistic — Julius Anthony
22 minutes
-
GIS sets up operation to remove street beggars, arrest unregistered migrants
25 minutes
-
Aboabo station traders in Kumasi threaten tax boycott over persistent flooding
30 minutes
-
Ghana, Netherlands deepen agricultural ties with New Seed Sector agreement
33 minutes
-
President Mahama to launch Free Primary Healthcare initiative today
54 minutes
-
NHIS coverage climbs to 66% in 2025 — NHIA CEO
57 minutes
-
Free primary healthcare funding a misplaced priority — Ayew Afriyie
1 hour