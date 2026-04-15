Economy

Kufuor calls for stronger private sector support to tackle unemployment

Source: Joy Business   
  15 April 2026 9:21am
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is calling for increased support for the private sector as a critical step toward addressing Ghana’s unemployment challenges.

Speaking at the Design and Technology Inaugural Legacy Dialogue Series on Entrepreneurship and the Future of Work, the former President stressed the need for deliberate policies and sustained investment to empower businesses to grow and create jobs.

“If we are serious about tackling unemployment, then we must be serious about supporting the private sector. That is where the jobs will come from,” he stated.

According to him, the private sector remains the engine of economic expansion and must be adequately supported to absorb the growing number of young people entering the labour market each year.

“Government alone cannot employ all our young people. We need a vibrant private sector that is encouraged and enabled to expand,” he added.

The event, organised by the Design and Technology Institute, brought together policymakers, industry players, and young entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for preparing the workforce for the future.

Mr. Kufuor emphasised the importance of skills development, particularly in entrepreneurship and technical training, as a means of equipping the youth with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

“We must equip our youth not just to seek jobs, but to create them. Skills, innovation and entrepreneurship are key to the future of work,” he noted.

He further underscored the need for stronger collaboration between government, academia, and industry to ensure that training programmes are aligned with market demands.

“There must be a stronger partnership between industry and our training institutions so that what is taught reflects the needs of the market,” he said.

The dialogue forms part of efforts to promote forward-looking conversations on job creation, innovation, and sustainable economic growth in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group