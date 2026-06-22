Kwaku Azar to deliver lecture on political parties’ drift from visions and ideologies

A Fellow at the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), Prof. Kwaku Asare.

Professor Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, a renowned legal scholar and governance expert, is expected to deliver a landmark lecture on the apparent departure of Ghanaian political parties from the original ideologies that underpinned their formation.

Professor Kwaku Azar, a passionate and independent voice for Ghana’s progress, has been invited by Solidaire Ghana as the guest speaker for its Public Forum scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Themed “Political Parties: Origin and Current Realities,” the forum will bring together governance and political experts to deliberate on how Ghanaian political parties—particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)—have become pale shadows of the ideals and visions of their founders.

The experts will examine whether the NDC, in its current form, still embodies the social democratic principles on which it was founded, and whether the NPP truly represents the centre-right ideals it professes.

In a Facebook post confirming his participation in the event organised by Solidaire Ghana, Professor Kwaku Azar posed a thought-provoking question: Would Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia recognise the political parties they inspired if they returned today?

“If Nkrumah, Busia, and Liman returned today, would they recognise the political parties they inspired? And if Kutu Acheampong were here today, would he simply say: ‘I told you so’?” he questioned.

Emphasising the importance of the forum, Professor Kwaku Azar further questioned whether political parties are still relevant to the nation’s progress or have been reduced to mere conveyor belts for political power and survival.

“Are political parties still engines of national development, or have they become conduits for patronage, power, and political survival?” he asked.

“Join GOGO for a candid and thought-provoking conversation on the original vision and current realities of political parties,” he added.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with Professor Kingsley Agomor of GIMPA and Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante of the University of Ghana, who are expected to share their knowledge and insights on the relevance of political parties in Ghana’s national discourse.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.