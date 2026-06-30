Labour issues 30-day ultimatum on Nkwanta violence

Organised labour groups in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have issued a 30-day ultimatum to the government to take concrete and measurable steps to end the long-running conflict in the area, warning that failure to do so will compel workers to withdraw their services indefinitely.

Adom News correspondent Obrempongba K. Owusu reported that the groups, made up of 38 labour unions, professional associations and worker organisations, said the deteriorating security situation had reached intolerable levels, threatening the lives of residents and public sector workers while disrupting education, healthcare, commerce and other essential services.

Addressing a press conference in Nkwanta, spokesperson for the group, Frank Denteh, said the prolonged conflict had become a recurring humanitarian and security challenge that continued to claim lives, destroy property, displace families and undermine socio-economic development in the municipality.

He explained that although successive governments had made efforts to contain the violence, recent developments demonstrated the need for more decisive and sustained interventions to restore lasting peace.

Mr Denteh said renewed clashes had heightened fear among residents, leading to fresh casualties and injuries, repeated closures of schools and the departure of teachers and other public servants who no longer considered the municipality safe enough to work.

He noted that workers across critical sectors were increasingly finding it difficult to discharge their responsibilities under the prevailing conditions.

According to him, insecurity had affected virtually every aspect of life in the municipality, exposing residents—particularly students, women and public sector employees—to constant danger while disrupting normal business activities and social life.

He added that fear, mistrust and displacement continued to deepen as communities struggled to cope with the persistent violence.

The labour groups said the conflict had also created a growing humanitarian crisis.

Citing available data, they indicated that as of February 2026, more than 353 households, comprising over 764 individuals, had been displaced by the violence.

The displacement, they noted, had resulted in psychological trauma, increased hardship and prolonged disruption to livelihoods and community life.

Mr Denteh further observed that development initiatives in the municipality had suffered major setbacks, as resources intended for infrastructure and social services were repeatedly diverted to security operations.

Demands

To address the crisis, the labour unions outlined a number of measures they expect the government to implement as a matter of urgency.

They called for the establishment of a comprehensive and permanent conflict resolution mechanism involving traditional leaders, opinion leaders, youth groups, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

They also urged the government to strengthen security operations and intelligence gathering to prevent further attacks and ensure the protection of lives and property.

The unions further demanded the facilitation of a lasting settlement of the underlying causes of the conflict through dialogue, mediation and lawful processes.

Additionally, they appealed for the implementation of a long-term peacebuilding and social cohesion programme for Nkwanta and neighbouring communities, as well as the establishment of permanent security infrastructure to guarantee sustained peace and stability.

The labour organisations warned that unless government demonstrates clear progress towards resolving the conflict within 30 days of receiving their petition, organised labour in the municipality would embark on a total withdrawal of services.

According to them, the decision would affect public and essential services until conditions become safe enough for workers to return to their duty posts.

They stressed that the continuing insecurity was making it increasingly difficult for teachers, health workers and other public servants to perform their duties effectively.

Residents who attended the press conference also appealed to the government to review the curfew currently imposed on the municipality.

They argued that the 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. curfew was placing additional pressure on already struggling households, explaining that many traders depended on evening business to earn a living.

Some residents said the restrictions had significantly reduced their incomes and worsened poverty, insisting that only a lasting resolution of the conflict would restore normal economic activity.

Persons with disabilities in the municipality also appealed for targeted assistance, saying they remained among the most vulnerable during periods of violence.

They explained that insecurity had further limited their ability to earn livelihoods and access essential services while exposing them to greater risks during emergencies.

The labour unions concluded by renewing their appeal for urgent government intervention, cautioning that failure to chart a credible path towards sustainable peace could result in further loss of life, increased displacement and a complete breakdown of already overstretched public services in the municipality.

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