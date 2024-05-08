Limited Voter Registration: EC must walk the talk to ensure smooth exercise – NPP demands

Voters' registration

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to swiftly address the challenges encountered during the first day of the limited voter registration exercise.

He expressed concerns that unresolved issues could lead to voter disenfranchisement if not promptly resolved.

The party's demand comes after some challenges experienced on the first day of the limited voters' registration exercise, which delayed the process in various parts of the country for several hours.

The Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako, speaking in a media interview emphasised the importance of the EC taking appropriate action to ensure that all eligible persons can register by the end of the exercise.

“Today is day one and it is expected that all those who are of age, the EC must come clear to us and let us know what is really happening.

"I mean, as I said, we can’t work out this situation where people have moved from their homes to registration centres only to be treated in this manner.

“It is the reason I am saying that the EC must walk the talk and let us know what the challenges are.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has assured the public of a smoother registration process starting from Wednesday, May 8.

Addressing concerns on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Quaicoe attributed the challenges encountered on the opening day primarily to internet connectivity issues.

He noted that the EC had equipped its personnel with necessary tools such as turbonets and data, but encountered difficulties as some of these devices failed to function properly in the morning.

However, by midday, Dr Quaicoe revealed that most of the connectivity challenges had been addressed, leading to a significant improvement in the registration process.

Dr Quaicoe expressed confidence that going forward, such issues would be effectively mitigated, ensuring a seamless registration exercise.

The EC Director assured the public that the Commission was committed to resolving any challenges swiftly to facilitate a successful registration process.

“So for now, everything is working smoothly, so going forward from tomorrow, I don’t think they would have that issue.

"Aside from the internet connectivity issue, there were no other issues, so now that the only issue has been resolved, we are going to have a smoother registration exercise tomorrow,” he promised.

The limited voters' registration exercise aims to update the electoral roll ahead of upcoming elections, providing eligible citizens with the opportunity to register and exercise their democratic right to vote.

