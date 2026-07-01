Lynx Electronics opens pre-orders for new Octave Bluetooth speaker 

Audio By Carbonatix
Lynx Electronics has officially opened pre-orders for the Lynx Octave, its latest premium portable Bluetooth speaker, giving music lovers the opportunity to secure one ahead of its official release on July 25, 2026.
Designed for people who love to share music wherever they go, the Lynx Octave is built to deliver rich, room-filling sound for every occasion—from rooftop evenings in Accra and beach outings to road trips and family gatherings. Its signature braided rope handle also makes it easy to carry, blending portability with style.
The Octave becomes the second product in the growing Lynx Electronics portfolio, joining the Lynx Reverb over-ear headphones. While the Reverb is designed for personal listening, daily commutes and focused work, the Octave is engineered to create shared experiences by bringing powerful sound to any space.
Lynx Electronics, a Ghanaian-owned audio brand, is led by a team that has spent more than two decades shaping the country’s music and entertainment industry.
The company says the Octave reflects its ambition to build a premium homegrown audio brand capable of competing at the highest level.
Customers can now pre-order the Lynx Octave through lynx-electronics.com and CompuGhana, ensuring they are among the first to receive the speaker when deliveries begin on July 25, 2026.
According to the company, customers who pre-order will enjoy priority access before the speaker becomes generally available.
For anyone searching for a premium portable Bluetooth speaker that combines quality sound, portability and Ghanaian innovation, the Lynx Octave aims to deliver exactly that.
Pre-orders are now open, with the official launch scheduled for July 25, 2026.
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