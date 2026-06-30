Mbappe scores twice as France breeze past Sweden into last 16

Kylian Mbappe became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup knockout matches as France cruised past Sweden 3-0 to set up a last 16 tie with Paraguay.

A strike in each half took Mbappe to 10 knockout-stage goals, while he now shares the lead in the Golden Boot race at this tournament with Argentina's Lionel Messi, both on six goals.

Both sides had to contend with scorching temperatures in New Jersey, but Les Bleus wasted little time in bombarding their opponents.

An offside flag denied Mbappe a 20th-minute opener before he struck the post when Jules Koude's low cross found the striker with the goal gaping.

Minutes later, Michael Olise hit the foot of the upright with an audacious scissor kick from just inside the penalty area, before Ousmane Dembele smashed the rebound wide.

Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom frustrated the French with a string of fine saves, but was powerless to keep out Mbappe on the stroke of half-time.

French frustration was just beginning to show when Mbappe ran onto Dembele's slide-rule pass, wrong-footed Viktor Gyokeres with a stepover, and fired into the far corner.

Sweden should have drawn level immediately, but Elliot Stroud blazed over after the ball fell to him 12 yards from goal.

That was the peak of Sweden's resistance, as eight minutes into the second half Bradley Barcola ran onto a cute Olise pass and rifled the ball in at the near post.

Dembele drew another fine save from Widell Zetterstrom with a trademark curling shot from the right, before the Swede denied Olise one-on-one.

Mbappe got his second in the 74th minute when he ran onto another fine Olise pass and curled the ball past Widell Zetterstrom.

Gyokeres should have scored a late consolation after being played through on goal, but the Arsenal striker was denied by France keeper Mike Maignan.

Paraguay, who defeated Germany on penalties on Monday, will be France's next opponents in Philadelphia on Saturday, 4 July (22:00 BST).

Analysis: Mbappe runs riot as France look to be favourites

It is becoming increasingly difficult to look beyond France as favourites to lift the World Cup trophy in New Jersey on 19 July.

Didier Deschamps' side are looking to reach a third successive final, and are arguably playing with greater fluidity and conviction than they did at this stage in both 2018 and 2022.

They came into this match having won all three of their group games for the first time since 1998, the last time they won the tournament.

Mbappe's four group stage goals played a huge part in that, and he appears to be getting better.

The captain's understanding with Olise, Barcola and Dembele seemed near-telepathic at times - he has combined with the latter for six goals at this tournament, the most of any duo at a World Cup since 1966.

He may already be among the pantheon of World Cup greats, but surpassing former Brazil star Ronaldo as the all-time leading scorer in the knockout stages is another key milestone.

Despite stratospheric numbers, the 27-year-old is clearly still grounded - it was touching to see him run to Deschamps in celebration, a week after the manager lost his mother.

France have only lost three World Cup knockout ties since 1998 - two of them finals - and it is hard to see them adding to that list if Mbappe continues in this vein.

A rematch of the 2022 final against Argentina could await.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.