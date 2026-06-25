Minority criticises latest utility tariff hike, calls increases “broken promise”

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has criticised the latest utility tariff adjustment announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Public Utilities Regulatory Commission), describing the cumulative increase in electricity tariffs over the past 18 months as a broken promise to Ghanaians.
His comments come amid a new tariff adjustment by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Public Utilities Regulatory Commission), which has increased electricity tariffs by 3.49% and water tariffs by 0.85%, effective July 1.
In a statement issued on June 22, the Commission said the adjustments form part of its quarterly tariff review mechanism aimed at reflecting changes in key operational factors that affect utility service providers.
These factors include the exchange rate between the Ghana cedi and the US dollar, inflation, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, particularly natural gas used in thermal power generation.
Addressing the press on Thursday, June 25, Deputy Ranking on the Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, said the latest adjustment forms part of what he described as an unbroken pattern of tariff escalation under the government led by President John Mahama.
“This is the latest chapter in an unbroken story of tariff escalation under the John Mahama-led NDC administration. We remember the promises,” he said.
He argued that the governing National Democratic Congress campaigned on reducing utility costs, easing the burden on households, and fixing challenges in the energy sector.
According to him, 18 months into the administration, Ghanaians are paying 26.82% more for electricity compared to when President Mahama took office, describing the situation as a “broken promise.”
He further stated that since January 2025, the country has experienced a consistent cycle of tariff increases reflected in quarterly adjustments.
He provided the breakdown as follows: Quarter 2 of 2025 recorded a 14.75% increase, Quarter 3 recorded 2.45%, and Quarter 4 recorded 1.15%. In 2026, Quarter 1 saw a 9.8% increase, Quarter 2 recorded a 4.81% reduction, and Quarter 3 has registered a 3.49% increase.
He noted that despite the brief reduction in Quarter 2 of 2026, the overall trajectory remains upward, with cumulative increases amounting to 26.82%.
He urged the government to take urgent steps to stabilise utility pricing and provide relief measures for consumers.
According to PURC, the review is intended to maintain the real value of tariffs, ensure the financial viability of utility companies, and support the delivery of reliable services while taking into account the impact on consumers.
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