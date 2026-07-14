Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea

The former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, remains in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as officials assess properties presented to secure his GH¢50 million bail.

Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, July 14, his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, confirmed that his client had not yet been released despite being granted bail.

"Yes, indeed, he is in custody, and officials are trying to inspect the properties which are going to be used to secure the humongous bail sum of GH¢50 million, and thereafter he will be granted bail," he said.

The former Akim Abuakwa South Member of Parliament criticised the circumstances surrounding Mr. Aboagye's arrest, arguing that his client had demonstrated no intention of evading investigators.

"Miracles Aboagye is not a common criminal. ….If somebody is a decent man and he wouldn't go through Togo to come to Ghana, he's going to come through Accra International Airport," Mr Akyea stated.

He maintained that EOCO could simply have invited his client for questioning instead of arresting him upon his arrival in the country.

"All you need to do is say, 'Miracles, can you come to EOCO tomorrow with your lawyer because we are interrogating a matter?' You don't need to treat him like the guy is resisting arrest," he said.

Mr Akyea further questioned why his client had remained in custody for more than 48 hours, claiming investigators had not interrogated him during that period.

"You don't need to treat him like the guy is resisting arrest or for some other reason. Let's handcuff him and then put him behind bars for more than 48 hours, when you are not even ready to interrogate him," he said.

He argued that keeping Mr. Aboagye in detention without questioning undermines the principles of the criminal justice system.

"What is the value of imprisoning a man when you, EOCO, are not ready? For the 48 hours, they were not ready to interrogate him. They were just comfortable that he was languishing behind bars," he said.

Mr. Atta Akyea stressed that his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty and should not be subjected to what he described as "needless incarceration" before trial.

EOCO is investigating Mr. Aboagye over the alleged misappropriation and diversion of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds during his tenure at IMCCoD.

The anti-graft agency says the investigations also involve the Secretariat's former Accountant, Gerald Appiah, and other unnamed persons over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities.

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