Morocco beats Netherlands on penalties to reach last 16 of World Cup

Cody Gakpo was denied an emotional winner as Morocco came from behind to beat the Netherlands on penalties in Monterrey to showcase their World Cup credentials and reach the last 16.

Morocco dominated much of the game but were thwarted by inspired goalkeeping from Bart Verbruggen and the woodwork before Gakpo, who had announced the loss of his unborn son on Saturday, smashed home 18 minutes from time after a lightning-fast break.

But in a grandstand finish, Issa Diop thumped home a stoppage-time header, sending the game to extra time and ultimately penalties.

Cody Gakpo was mobbed by his team-mates after putting the Netherlands ahead

The Dutch missed three of their spot-kicks, which allowed Ismail Saibari to seal a 3-2 win and book a date with Canada in Houston on Saturday (18:00 BST).

Liverpool forward Gakpo had chosen to remain with the squad despite grieving his loss, and started for the Dutch as coach Ronald Koeman switched to a back five for the first time in 32 matches.

The opening stages were intense and physical with running battles between Ismail Saibari and Jan Paul van Hecke at one end, and Brian Brobbey and Chadi Riad at the other, with the latter requiring a new shirt following one tussle with the Netherlands and Sunderland forward.

Both sides had chances, Neil El Aynaoui and Achraf Hakimi - winning his 100th cap - testing Bart Verbruggen, while Micky van de Ven went close from distance for the Netherlands.

After the break, Morocco took control with Hakimi striking the bar, but were caught by a swift Netherlands counter-attack, as Gakpo fired home and was mobbed by his team-mates.

That looked enough until the opening seconds of added time when Diop headed home a curling cross from Chemsdine Taldi.

As extra time began, Verbruggen produced one of the saves of the tournament to thwart Soufiane Rahimi after the Morocco substitute jinked his way through.

Image caption,Issa Diop headed the equaliser in the opening seconds of added time

Neither side could prevent the game being settled by spot-kicks and Teun Koopmeiners put the Netherlands ahead before El Aynaoui thumped the crossbar.

However, Justin Kluivert hit the base of the post before Rahimi's spot-kick squirmed through the grasp of Verbruggen to make it 1-1.

Wout Weghorst found the top corner for the Dutch, followed by Talbi going the opposite side but Quinten Timber dragged a tame effort well wide.

Hakimi failed to make him pay as he smashed into the base of the same upright as Kluivert but Crysencio Summerville was then denied by a strong hand from Yassine Bounou, moving to his right before the kick was taken.

That allowed Saibari to send Verbruggen the wrong way, find the bottom corner, and break Dutch hearts.

More to follow.

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