Musician KooKusi’s ‘This Ability EP’ accepted into prestigious European mental health arts catalogue

US-based Ghanaian musician KooKusi has earned international recognition after his This Ability EP was accepted into the CARE – Culture for Mental Health Project, a European Union co-funded initiative that promotes artistic works exploring mental health, well-being and social inclusion.

The CARE catalogue was established to identify and showcase outstanding artistic works that engage with themes of health and social transformation while supporting the circulation of artists and their works across cultural events and platforms throughout Europe.

The acceptance of 'This Ability EP' follows a competitive review process and places the Ghanaian creative among a select group of artists whose works use culture and the arts to address pressing social and mental health challenges.

Born Nana Kofi Kusi-Boadum, KooKusi is a multidisciplinary audiovisual artist, pharmacist and final-year Neuroscience and Pharmacology PhD candidate at UNT Health in Texas, United States.

His work combines music, film, journalism, photography and poetry to communicate complex social and mental health issues.

The project that secured the international recognition tells the story of Emmanuel Eckow Amoako, a celebrated Ghanaian basketball figure who was born with anisomelia, a limb-length discrepancy that earned him the nickname “Clock.”

Through a blend of hip-hop, choral music, poetry, documentary journalism, photography, live performance and digital storytelling, 'This Ability' explores the psychological and social realities of living with a disability while challenging stigma and misconceptions surrounding disability.

Developed under KooKusi’s creative movement, 5footbreed, the project seeks to draw attention to the often-overlooked mental health consequences of disability stigma and the role self-esteem plays in shaping individual well-being.

According to the artist, the EP was created with three key objectives: to highlight the mental health impact of disability-related stigma, empower individuals struggling with low self-esteem, and celebrate the resilience of people who overcome the social and psychological burdens associated with physical disabilities.

The project aligns closely with the objectives of the CARE – Culture for Mental Health initiative, which explores structural and cultural approaches to improving mental health outcomes through artistic engagement and social inclusion.

KooKusi’s journey into mental health storytelling began during his Doctor of Pharmacy training, where he developed a passion for translating complex mental health concepts into accessible forms through visual media, photography, film and music.

After relocating to Texas in 2021 to pursue doctoral studies in Neuroscience and Pharmacology, he began intentionally incorporating psychosocial and mental health themes into his creative work.

This led to the release of 5foot3, a conceptual music and poetry EP that examined inferiority complex and its links to issues such as nomophobia, narcissism and performative identities.

The success of that project inspired the creation of the 5footbreed movement, which uses interdisciplinary art to spark conversations around identity, self-worth and mental health.

Beyond its artistic impact, 'This Ability' has also found relevance in academia. The project has been incorporated into a Music and Disability Studies seminar taught by Professor Alexandria Carrico at the University of South Carolina, further extending its educational and social influence.

The recognition by the CARE – Culture for Mental Health Project marks another milestone for the Ghanaian artist as he continues to merge science, storytelling and creativity to advance conversations around mental health and social inclusion on the global stage.

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