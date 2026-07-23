‘No Human Is Useless’ conference to break silence on hidden mental health battles

Mental health professionals, advocates, policymakers, young people and members of the public will converge at the British Council in Accra on September 18, 2026, for the No Human Is Useless (NHiU) Annual Conference.

The conference aims to promote mental health awareness, encourage early intervention and equip participants with practical tools to build emotional resilience.

Held under the theme “The Pain Hiding Behind Our Smiles,” the event seeks to address hidden emotional struggles, challenge the stigma around functional depression and encourage people to seek support before their challenges escalate into crisis.

The conference is organised by No Human Is Useless (NHiU), a global non-profit movement founded by Ghanaian motivational speaker, author and mental health advocate William Plange.

The organisation supports individuals experiencing functional depression, emotional distress and other life challenges through initiatives including school tours, prison outreach programmes and healing room sessions.

Mr Plange said the inspiration behind the movement came from his own experience battling depression, prolonged unemployment, hopelessness and social isolation.

“It was in the darkest valley of his life that William Plange discovered his greatest light. Crushed by relentless joblessness, overwhelming depression, mockery, hopelessness, and the silent agony that pushed him to the brink, he retreated into a forest in Dadiesoaba, where faith was reborn, clarity emerged, and a powerful vision took root: the unshakable truth that No Human is Useless.”

The conference will feature conversations on functional depression, anxiety, grief, burnout, emotional resilience and psychological well-being.

Participants will also be introduced to practical tools including Psychological First Aid, mindfulness techniques and guidance on accessing professional mental health support.

Mr Plange said the event is designed to help people recognise early signs of emotional distress in themselves and others while strengthening support systems in homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

Since its establishment, the No Human Is Useless Annual Conference has grown into an international platform focused on hope, healing, resilience and purposeful living through expert presentations and personal testimonies.

William Plange, a 12-time international bestselling author and certified Psychological First Aid practitioner, has dedicated his work to mental health advocacy after overcoming personal adversity. His contributions have earned him international recognition, including the Caribbean Global Award in the United Kingdom.

This year’s conference will bring together speakers from diverse professional backgrounds to discuss the growing mental health challenges facing individuals and communities.

Organisers believe the event comes at a crucial time as mental health concerns continue to rise globally, reinforcing the message that seeking help is a sign of strength and that every individual has value and purpose.

Tickets for the conference are priced at GH¢100 for standard admission and GH¢300 for Movement Support. They can be purchased via the shortcode 71333*96#.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.