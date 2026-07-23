‘No Human Is Useless’ conference to break silence on hidden mental health battles

Audio By Carbonatix
Mental health professionals, advocates, policymakers, young people and members of the public will converge at the British Council in Accra on September 18, 2026, for the No Human Is Useless (NHiU) Annual Conference.
The conference aims to promote mental health awareness, encourage early intervention and equip participants with practical tools to build emotional resilience.
Held under the theme “The Pain Hiding Behind Our Smiles,” the event seeks to address hidden emotional struggles, challenge the stigma around functional depression and encourage people to seek support before their challenges escalate into crisis.
The conference is organised by No Human Is Useless (NHiU), a global non-profit movement founded by Ghanaian motivational speaker, author and mental health advocate William Plange.
The organisation supports individuals experiencing functional depression, emotional distress and other life challenges through initiatives including school tours, prison outreach programmes and healing room sessions.
Mr Plange said the inspiration behind the movement came from his own experience battling depression, prolonged unemployment, hopelessness and social isolation.
“It was in the darkest valley of his life that William Plange discovered his greatest light. Crushed by relentless joblessness, overwhelming depression, mockery, hopelessness, and the silent agony that pushed him to the brink, he retreated into a forest in Dadiesoaba, where faith was reborn, clarity emerged, and a powerful vision took root: the unshakable truth that No Human is Useless.”
The conference will feature conversations on functional depression, anxiety, grief, burnout, emotional resilience and psychological well-being.
Participants will also be introduced to practical tools including Psychological First Aid, mindfulness techniques and guidance on accessing professional mental health support.
Mr Plange said the event is designed to help people recognise early signs of emotional distress in themselves and others while strengthening support systems in homes, schools, workplaces and communities.
Since its establishment, the No Human Is Useless Annual Conference has grown into an international platform focused on hope, healing, resilience and purposeful living through expert presentations and personal testimonies.
William Plange, a 12-time international bestselling author and certified Psychological First Aid practitioner, has dedicated his work to mental health advocacy after overcoming personal adversity. His contributions have earned him international recognition, including the Caribbean Global Award in the United Kingdom.
This year’s conference will bring together speakers from diverse professional backgrounds to discuss the growing mental health challenges facing individuals and communities.
Organisers believe the event comes at a crucial time as mental health concerns continue to rise globally, reinforcing the message that seeking help is a sign of strength and that every individual has value and purpose.
Tickets for the conference are priced at GH¢100 for standard admission and GH¢300 for Movement Support. They can be purchased via the shortcode 71333*96#.
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
2 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
11 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
17 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
32 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
53 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
2 hours
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
2 hours
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
2 hours