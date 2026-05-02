M-CARE’s first steering committee meeting targets chronic and mental health care integration in Ghana

The M-CARE project is a five-year initiative focused on improving healthcare for people with multiple chronic conditions and mental health challenges in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project is being implemented in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda, adapting WHO’s evidence-based guidelines to deliver integrated, patient-centred care at the primary health level. M-CARE aims to shift healthcare from fragmented, disease-specific treatment toward an integrated, person-centred approach.

Funded by the European Union Horizon and implemented by partners including Amsterdam UMC, the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC), the University of Ghana, Lira University, the University of Copenhagen, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the project aligns with WHO’s PEN (Package of Essential NCD Interventions) and mhGAP-IG (Mental Health Gap Action Program) guidelines to empower frontline health workers in low-resource settings.

In Ghana, the M-CARE Project team held its inaugural Steering Committee meeting at the Ghana Ministry of Health, bringing together key stakeholders from government, academia, research institutions, CSOs, and implementing partners to provide strategic guidance and promote good governance for the successful implementation of the new project, ensuring adherence to project objectives and the approved workplan.

This maiden Steering Committee meeting provided members with a comprehensive overview of the M-CARE Project, highlighted the project’s objectives, work packages, activities undertaken so far, and implementation plans for 2026. Members of the Steering Committee shared their remarks on the project, their roles, and the importance of such a project in addressing the needs of people with multiple chronic conditions and mental health challenges.

The members of a Steering Committee are as follows:

# Name Institutional Affiliation Role on Steering Committee 1 Dr. Hafez Adam Taher Director of Technical Coordination atthe Ministry of Health Chairperson 2 Dr Amissah Caroline Acting Deputy Director General, GHS Co-Chairperson 3 Prof Charles Agyemang Professor, Amsterdam University Medical Centres, University of Amsterdam Member 4 Prof Alfred EdwinYawson Provost, College of Health Sciences,University of Ghana Member 5 Prof Ama de-Graft Aikins Professor, Regional Institute for Population Studies, University of GhanaProfessorial Research Fellow,London School of Economics and Political Science Member 6 Prof Alfred Doku Head of Cardiology, KBTH and University of Ghana Medical School Member 7 Dr Eugene Dordoye CEO, Mental Health Authority Member 8 Dr Belinda Nimako MOH, PPME Director Member 9 Dr Franklin AsieduBekoe Director, GHS Public Health Division Member 10 Prof Kwaku Poku Asante Director, Kintampo Health Research Center Member 11 Mr. Labram M. Musah Ghana NCDs Alliance Member 12 Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto Deputy Director, Operations, NHIA Member 13 Dr Wallace Ollenu Acting Programme Manager, NCDControl Programme, GHS GHS Focal Point 14 Mr Prince A Amoah Head, Public Health and Health Promotion Unit/MOH Focal Point 15 Dr Leonard Baatiema M-CARE Project/Scool of PublicHealth, University of Ghana Focal Point

During deliberations, members carefully reviewed the Terms of Reference for the Governance Committee and proposed several revisions to strengthen oversight, coordination, and accountability structures. The meeting concluded with an agreement that the Steering Committee will meet four times each year, twice virtually and twice in person, to provide quarterly oversight and strategic direction for the project.

At the meeting, a key project event was discussed, and members were reminded to join on the 28th of May, 2026, from 14.00-15.30 (CET); 12.00-13.30 (GMT). This is the first webinar for the project, hosted by the M-CARE Consortium in collaboration with Amsterdam Public Health – Global Health, which brings together leading experts to confront this challenge head-on.

The webinar will explore practical, scalable solutions to strengthen primary care for people living with multiple chronic conditions across Africa. It will unpack the true scale of the problem, examine why whole-person primary care is essential, and highlight how evidence-based tools such

as WHO PEN and mhGAP can transform frontline services. The session will also spotlight real-world insights from the European Commission–funded M-CARE Project (https://www.mcareproject.org), currently evaluating integrated care strategies in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda. Expect rich insights, actionable strategies, and a forward-looking discussion on improving care for millions across the region. The event will be chaired by Prof. Charles Agyemang (Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam) and will feature presentations from eminent speakers, followed by an interactive Q&A and panel discussion.

Webinar MLTC registration form

https://eu01web.zoom.us/j/61172360132?pwd=YbHRk3dSyIrwIaK3JcRCR AAlAJBtod.1

More details at https://www.mcareproject.org/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.