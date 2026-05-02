M-CARE’s first steering committee meeting targets chronic and mental health care integration in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The M-CARE project is a five-year initiative focused on improving healthcare for people with multiple chronic conditions and mental health challenges in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project is being implemented in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda, adapting WHO’s evidence-based guidelines to deliver integrated, patient-centred care at the primary health level. M-CARE aims to shift healthcare from fragmented, disease-specific treatment toward an integrated, person-centred approach.
Funded by the European Union Horizon and implemented by partners including Amsterdam UMC, the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC), the University of Ghana, Lira University, the University of Copenhagen, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the project aligns with WHO’s PEN (Package of Essential NCD Interventions) and mhGAP-IG (Mental Health Gap Action Program) guidelines to empower frontline health workers in low-resource settings.
In Ghana, the M-CARE Project team held its inaugural Steering Committee meeting at the Ghana Ministry of Health, bringing together key stakeholders from government, academia, research institutions, CSOs, and implementing partners to provide strategic guidance and promote good governance for the successful implementation of the new project, ensuring adherence to project objectives and the approved workplan.
This maiden Steering Committee meeting provided members with a comprehensive overview of the M-CARE Project, highlighted the project’s objectives, work packages, activities undertaken so far, and implementation plans for 2026. Members of the Steering Committee shared their remarks on the project, their roles, and the importance of such a project in addressing the needs of people with multiple chronic conditions and mental health challenges.
The members of a Steering Committee are as follows:
|#
|Name
|Institutional Affiliation
|Role on Steering Committee
|1
|Dr. Hafez Adam Taher
|Director of Technical Coordination atthe Ministry of Health
|Chairperson
|2
|Dr Amissah Caroline
|Acting Deputy Director General, GHS
|Co-Chairperson
|3
|Prof Charles Agyemang
|Professor, Amsterdam University Medical Centres, University of Amsterdam
|Member
|4
|Prof Alfred EdwinYawson
|Provost, College of Health Sciences,University of Ghana
|Member
|5
|Prof Ama de-Graft Aikins
|Professor, Regional Institute for Population Studies, University of GhanaProfessorial Research Fellow,London School of Economics and Political Science
|Member
|6
|Prof Alfred Doku
|Head of Cardiology, KBTH and University of Ghana Medical School
|Member
|7
|Dr Eugene Dordoye
|CEO, Mental Health Authority
|Member
|8
|Dr Belinda Nimako
|MOH, PPME Director
|Member
|9
|Dr Franklin AsieduBekoe
|Director, GHS Public Health Division
|Member
|10
|Prof Kwaku Poku Asante
|Director, Kintampo Health Research Center
|Member
|11
|Mr. Labram M. Musah
|Ghana NCDs Alliance
|Member
|12
|Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto
|Deputy Director, Operations, NHIA
|Member
|13
|Dr Wallace Ollenu
|Acting Programme Manager, NCDControl Programme, GHS
|GHS Focal Point
|14
|Mr Prince A Amoah
|Head, Public Health and Health Promotion Unit/MOH
|Focal Point
|15
|Dr Leonard Baatiema
|M-CARE Project/Scool of PublicHealth, University of Ghana
|Focal Point
During deliberations, members carefully reviewed the Terms of Reference for the Governance Committee and proposed several revisions to strengthen oversight, coordination, and accountability structures. The meeting concluded with an agreement that the Steering Committee will meet four times each year, twice virtually and twice in person, to provide quarterly oversight and strategic direction for the project.
At the meeting, a key project event was discussed, and members were reminded to join on the 28th of May, 2026, from 14.00-15.30 (CET); 12.00-13.30 (GMT). This is the first webinar for the project, hosted by the M-CARE Consortium in collaboration with Amsterdam Public Health – Global Health, which brings together leading experts to confront this challenge head-on.
The webinar will explore practical, scalable solutions to strengthen primary care for people living with multiple chronic conditions across Africa. It will unpack the true scale of the problem, examine why whole-person primary care is essential, and highlight how evidence-based tools such
as WHO PEN and mhGAP can transform frontline services. The session will also spotlight real-world insights from the European Commission–funded M-CARE Project (https://www.mcareproject.org), currently evaluating integrated care strategies in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda. Expect rich insights, actionable strategies, and a forward-looking discussion on improving care for millions across the region. The event will be chaired by Prof. Charles Agyemang (Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam) and will feature presentations from eminent speakers, followed by an interactive Q&A and panel discussion.
Webinar MLTC registration form
https://eu01web.zoom.us/j/61172360132?pwd=YbHRk3dSyIrwIaK3JcRCR AAlAJBtod.1
More details at https://www.mcareproject.org/
Latest Stories
-
Power stability has improved since 2025 compared to 2024 – Jinapor
1 minute
-
Akosombo substation fire should never have happened – Ben Boakye
5 minutes
-
Savannah region: Yazori Chief issues election boycott threat over underdevelopment concerns
10 minutes
-
Backbone of economy in pain – Minority warns of collapse in worker morale
14 minutes
-
Ghana Jazz Orchestra clocks in on International Jazz Day
20 minutes
-
M-CARE’s first steering committee meeting targets chronic and mental health care integration in Ghana
21 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana in 2025: Financially impaired but operationally resilient
29 minutes
-
Fixing Akosombo does not end dumsor; energy crisis predates incident — Miracles Aboagye
30 minutes
-
NAIMOS dawn operation leads to arrest of 49 suspected illegal miners after ambush on taskforce in Ahanta West
32 minutes
-
Energy sector woes stem from political interference, not leadership failure — Kofi Bentil
51 minutes
-
Communication around power outages has been ‘insincere’— Kofi Bentil
55 minutes
-
President Mahama breaks ground for modern 24-hour market in Asesewa
2 hours
-
Video: Daniel Kofi-Kyereh ranks Andre Ayew above Essien and Appiah in blind ranking game
2 hours
-
Mensa Otabil launches new book, ‘Leading the Church’, emphasizes governance and leadership transition
3 hours
-
Gov’t considers absorbing Western Rail Line reconstruction under Big Push Programme
5 hours