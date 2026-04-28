Government to tighten workplace safety enforcement as mental health becomes priority – Pelpuo

Labour, Jobs and Employment Minister Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo

The government has announced plans to strengthen the enforcement of occupational safety standards across the country, with Labour, Jobs and Employment Minister Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo stating that worker protection must now extend beyond physical safety to include mental and psychological well-being.

Speaking in Accra at an event marking the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Minister said Ghana’s approach to workplace safety must evolve to address not only accidents and hazardous working conditions, but also emotional, social and psychological treatment of workers.

“The government of Ghana, we see the welfare of workers as very fundamental. We notice that a healthy worker is a healthy nation,” he said.

Mr Pelpuo stressed that workers’ welfare is directly linked to productivity, national growth and the country’s broader development agenda.

He noted that while physical workplace risks such as faulty equipment, unsafe floors, poor environmental conditions and industrial accidents remain major concerns, many workers are also exposed to less visible but damaging psychological pressures.

According to him, issues such as disrespect, mistreatment, insults and poor workplace culture can have long-term effects on employees and ultimately undermine productivity.

“But beyond that are the psychological, the social effects on them. And these are critical elements in dealing with the workforce of Ghana,” he stated.

The Minister’s remarks come amid growing global and domestic discussions on workplace mental health, employee dignity and occupational safety, as governments and employers face increased pressure to improve standards in both public and private sector workplaces.

He emphasised that employers must see workers not merely as labour, but as individuals striving to contribute meaningfully while earning a livelihood.

“When you employ somebody, he’s not a slave. He’s simply somebody seeking to produce his best and to make sure he earns a living for the family,” he said.

Mr Pelpuo added that failure to treat workers with dignity could negatively affect both employee welfare and organisational performance.

He therefore indicated that the government’s renewed enforcement strategy will focus on building safer workplace cultures that address both physical and psychological risks.

“In order to have a safe organisation taking care of the occupational safety of workers, we need to look at both the physical aspect of it and the psychological aspects,” he noted.

He further called for stronger collaboration between government, employers and the private sector to ensure worker welfare is treated as a shared national responsibility.

“Employers, governments, or states, and the private sector must all work towards achieving the maximum in taking care of workers,” he said.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed annually to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases while encouraging safer and healthier working environments globally.

This year’s message from the Labour Ministry signals a broader policy direction that places mental health and respectful treatment at the centre of labour protections, as the government seeks to improve productivity and strengthen workforce development.

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