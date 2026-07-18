NAVTRAC Commander hosts new artillery training school commanding officer

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor in the Volta Region, Commodore James Adongo Agambire, has received the Commanding Officer of the Artillery Training School, Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Quaye, during a working visit by the latter to the NAVTRAC Headquarters at Nutekpor.

The visit, held on Thursday, 16th July, 2026, was to formally introduce Lt Col Quaye to the FOC and the 7 Garrison Commander following his assumption of command of the Artillery Training School, where he succeeded Lieutenant Colonel Atuiri, NAVTRAC disclosed.

Welcoming the new Commanding Officer, Commodore Agambire congratulated Lt Col Quaye on his appointment and assured him of NAVTRAC's continued support. He underscored the importance of sustaining inter-service cooperation, information sharing and collaboration to advance the training objectives of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Lt Col Quaye, in response, reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the strong working relationship between the Artillery Training School and NAVTRAC. He pledged to build on the collaborative foundation established by his predecessor, stressing that effective cooperation among military training institutions is essential to enhancing the operational readiness and professional development of personnel across the Ghana Armed Forces.

The two officers also discussed issues of mutual interest affecting military training and institutional collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by both institutions to strengthening professional ties and deepening cooperation in support of the mission and operational effectiveness of the Ghana Armed Forces.

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