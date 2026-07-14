NAVTRAC launches maiden VIP protection course to strengthen security capacity

Audio By Carbonatix
The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) has launched its maiden VIP Protection Course 1-26, aimed at equipping military and security personnel with specialised skills in close protection operations.
The opening ceremony was held on Monday, 13th July 2026, at the School of Maritime Operations (SMOPS) Auditorium in Nutekpor, bringing together participants from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other security agencies.
The course, facilitated by instructors from the Special Boat Squadron (SBS), will provide both theoretical and practical training in threat assessment, protective formations, route planning, convoy drills, surveillance detection, defensive tactics and emergency response procedures.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Commanding Officer of the Special Boat Squadron and Course Director, Commander Seth Dzakpasu, urged participants to uphold professionalism, discipline and teamwork, noting that effective VIP protection requires vigilance, sound judgement and high operational competence.
Guest of Honour and Training Coordinator at NAVTRAC, Naval Captain David Dela Kpetigo, described the introduction of the course as a significant milestone in the command's efforts to expand specialised military training.
He said the evolving security landscape demands personnel who are adaptable, highly skilled and capable of providing effective protection to designated personalities under diverse operational conditions.
Naval Captain Kpetigo also expressed confidence in the expertise of the instructors and encouraged participants to demonstrate commitment and professionalism throughout the training, stressing that the knowledge gained would enhance both individual competence and the operational effectiveness of their respective institutions.
According to NAVTRAC, the maiden VIP Protection Course forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen interoperability and build the capacity of personnel to address contemporary security challenges within the Ghana Armed Forces and other security institutions.
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