Non-traditional export earnings surge by 30.7% to $5bn in 2025

Ghana’s non-traditional export (NTE) sector has achieved a historic milestone, with annual earnings leaping by 30.7% to hit $5.006 billion in 2025.

This performance marks a significant departure from the 7.53% average annual growth rate recorded over the past decade, signalling a major shift in the country's export dynamics.

The surge was largely driven by a robust performance in value-added goods, particularly within the cocoa sector.

According to the 2025 Non-Traditional Export Statistics Report which released by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) on 17 April, 2025 in Accra, manufacturers and Semi-Processed sub-sector remains the powerhouse of the NTE portfolio, accounting for a dominant 83.47% of total earnings.

Performing products and Sectors

Cocoa derivatives, including paste, butter, and powder, emerged as the primary drivers of this growth. Cocoa paste alone generated $789.3 million, a 70.9% increase from the previous year, while cocoa butter saw a remarkable 120% rise to $635.7 million.

Other high-performing products included, cashew nuts which raked-in $297.6 million, supported by steady global demand. While articles of plastics recorded a 37.8% increase to reach $275.4 million.

Canned Tuna grew by 37.3% to $213.5 million and shea products (karite nuts) experienced a sharp 116.5% rise to $177.8 million, while shea oil grew to $174.3 million.

Export Destinations

Europe remains Ghana's largest NTE destination, with the Netherlands serving as the primary hub, importing $831.1 million worth of goods. Other major European markets included the United Kingdom ($253.2 million) and France importing $231.2 million worth of products.

On the African continent, NTEs reached $1.50 billion. The ECOWAS region accounted for over half of these exports ($767.8 million), with Togo emerging as the leading destination at $232 million.

Notably, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) contributed $674.8 million, driven largely by $532.2 million in exports to Burkina Faso.

Despite the overall growth, some sectors suffered challenges.

The Handicrafts sub-sector saw a decline in reported figures due to the reclassification of ceramics which rely on industrial processes into the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, iron and steel products recorded a slight decline of 1.59%, falling to $316.5 million due to fluctuating global prices and increased international competition.

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, emphasised the authority's long-term vision of expanding Ghana’s non-traditional exports.

"As the GEPA's Governing Board, we remain dedicated to providing strategic leadership. Ghana's goal of achieving USD 10 billion in NTEs earnings by 2030 is very achievable." He noted.

Chief Executive Officer, Francis Kwarteng Arthur, highlighted the need for increased funding.

"GEPA will deepen its export promotion mandate by pursuing strategic, high impact interventions requiring sustained investment and coordinated action."

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare called for tailored financial approach to support SMEs. "Patient capital and other curated capital tailored for SMEs."

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