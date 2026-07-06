Nyanyofio urges British Columbia College to produce responsible citizens, not only high achievers

Audio By Carbonatix
A Senior Lecturer in Management at UPSA, Dr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, has called on educational institutions to place equal emphasis on character formation and academic excellence, stressing that Ghana’s future depends on producing responsible citizens driven by integrity, compassion, and service to society.
Speaking as the guest speaker at the 10th anniversary celebration of British Columbia College in Accra on Saturday, July 4, under the theme “A Decade of Excellence: Empowering Minds, Enriching Lives,” Dr. Nyanyofio said the ultimate purpose of education extends beyond examination results and professional success.
He noted that schools must intentionally nurture learners who possess not only intellectual ability but also strong moral values and a commitment to the common good.
He said the next phase of educational development should focus on producing graduates who are measured not only by their academic achievements or career success but also by the quality of their character.
According to him, educational institutions should cultivate young people who demonstrate honesty, humility, empathy, respect for others and the courage to stand for truth and justice.
“The next decade and beyond should be dedicated to nurturing learners whose success is measured not only by academic excellence or their ability to secure rewarding careers, but also by the quality of their character and their commitment to the common good,” he said.
Dr. Nyanyofio commended British Columbia College for combining academic excellence with leadership development, sports, cultural activities and community service over the past decade.
He said the institution had demonstrated that education is most meaningful when it develops the whole person, adding that graduates should become agents of positive transformation and worthy ambassadors of Ghana both locally and internationally.
He encouraged the college to continue building learners who will contribute positively to national development and help shape a more ethical and compassionate society.
He added that the future of Ghana would be determined not only by government policies but also by what happens in classrooms, where future leaders are being moulded.
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