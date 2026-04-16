Pilot International charters historic 1st club in Africa; launches Pilot International Club of Accra, Ghana

In a landmark moment for service leadership across Africa, Pilot International has officially chartered the Pilot International Club of Accra — the first active Pilot club on the African continent after 104 years of the organisation’s global existence.

Led by Charter President Emma Oliveira, the new club was formally inaugurated at a prestigious charter ceremony attended by honourable dignitaries, past international presidents of Pilot International, partners and supporters.

In her address to the gathering, Dr Oliveira described the significance of the moment and the responsibility that comes with the club’s establishment.

“Tonight carries deep meaning for all of us in this room. Not only because we have been officially chartered, but because we have accepted a shared responsibility — a responsibility to serve with intention, to lead with integrity, and to build something that will stand the test of time.”

Dr Oliveira emphasised the club’s commitment to delivering meaningful and sustainable impact within communities.

“We are not here to simply exist. We will support vulnerable communities with intention. We will invest in people and create opportunities. We will deliver initiatives that produce measurable results. We will build systems that sustain impact beyond us.”

The Pilot International Club of Accra joins the global Pilot family with a clear mandate to uphold the organisation’s century-old legacy of structured and consistent service, while addressing local and continental needs in healthcare, education, community development and empowerment.

About Dr Emma Oliveira

Dr Emma Oliveira operates at the intersection of healthcare, investment and social impact. A dentist by training, she has built and expanded several ventures across healthcare, real estate, agribusiness and cross-border enterprise through All Smiles Dental Clinic, Hers & Homes, and E & J Holdings.

As Founder and President of the Global Heart Foundation, she leads initiatives that support women, orphans and children with autism, with a focus on access, dignity and long-term opportunity.

Her contributions have earned her several honours, including Ghana’s Most Respected CEO in Dentistry, Health and Wellness Personality of the Year, and induction into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.

Dr Oliveira concluded her remarks with a call to action, marking the significance of the club’s launch and its long-term vision.

“Tonight marks the beginning of that responsibility. We step forward with clarity. We step forward with purpose. And we step forward together. Tonight, history is made. Legacy is set in motion. Congratulations, Ghana. Congratulations, Africa. We have done it.”

The launch of the Pilot International Club of Accra marks a significant milestone in Pilot International’s global expansion and signals the beginning of a new chapter in organised service leadership across Africa.

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