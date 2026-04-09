Police arrest suspect over church threat video

Audio By Carbonatix
The Police have arrested a 22‑year‑old suspect alleged to have threatened attacks on churches in a viral social media video.
The video, intercepted by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) in Accra on April 5, 2026, showed a masked individual posing as a bandit with the caption “We are starting from Ghana churches.”
A Police brief said the suspect, identified as Evans Puplampu of Ashaiman Community 22, was apprehended on April 7, 2026, through sustained intelligence and surveillance.
It said the post created fear and panic among the Christian community.
During interrogation, Puplampu admitted to being the person in the video under the TikTok name “Eyes Man,” claiming he copied a trending pose for fun without malicious intent.
The Samsung Galaxy A15 device used to record and post the video was retrieved as evidence.
The Police said Puplampu is in detention assisting with investigations and cautioned the public against acts that could incite fear or violence.
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