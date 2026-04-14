Police declare suspect wanted over disappearance of 27-year-old man

The Accra Regional Police Command has declared one Wisdom Tetteh wanted in connection with the disappearance of 27-year-old Theophilus Ashitey Amarh, as investigators intensify efforts to locate both the suspect and the missing man.

According to the Police in a statement on Tuesday, April 14, the declaration follows ongoing investigations into a case reported on April 7, 2026, after the victim failed to return home following a business-related meeting the previous day.

Preliminary findings indicate that on April 6, 2026, Theophilus Ashitey left home with the intention of selling his Hyundai Elantra saloon car. He is said to have been introduced to a prospective buyer by the suspect, Wisdom Tetteh, who later invited him to his residence at Saasabi in Accra.

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE:



POLICE DECLARE SUSPECT WANTED pic.twitter.com/1lQ4UooAOc — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) April 14, 2026

Police said the victim was last seen at the suspect’s residence after arriving for the arranged meeting. However, he failed to return home, prompting a missing person report to the Oyibi District Police Command.

Following intelligence-led investigations, officers revisited the suspect’s residence on April 10, 2026, where suspected bloodstains were discovered inside a room, raising concerns of possible foul play.

The scene was subsequently processed by the National Crime Scene Management Team, supported by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

A coordinated search involving community members and local authorities has since been conducted, but the victim remains unaccounted for.

Investigators have also received intelligence suggesting that the suspect may have fled Ghana to neighbouring Togo. Police say processes have begun, including engagement with INTERPOL, to track and arrest him.

The Accra Regional Police Command has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect and uncover the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

The Police are urging anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of either the suspect or the missing person to report to the nearest Police Station or contact emergency lines to assist ongoing investigations.

Authorities say efforts remain active as the search for answers continues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.