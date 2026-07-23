National

Police intercept narcotic drugs at Asawase

Source: GNA  
  23 July 2026 5:12am
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The Manhyia District Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the unlawful possession and transportation of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs during an intelligence-led operation at the Asawase Market in Kumasi.

According to the police, the operation was conducted on July 21, 2026, following credible intelligence that suspected narcotic drugs were being transported in concealed fertilizer sacks.

Acting on the information, a team led by the District Commander, with personnel from the Manhyia Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Zongo Police Station, proceeded to the location and arrested two suspects.

A press release signed by DSP Godwin Ahianyo, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), named the suspects, identified as Osman Bassein, 37; and Mohammed Abdul-Razak, 38.

The police said during n search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, the police retrieved 13 fertiliser sacks and n and inspection of the sacks revealed second-hand clothing concealing 100 compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The exhibits were photographed at the scene in accordance with evidential procedures and have been secured forensic examination, the statement added.

It noted that two suspects were currently in police custody assisting with investigations and would be processed in accordance with the law, subject to the outcome of the investigations.

The Regional Command commended members of the public for providing timely and credible information that supported the fight against crime.

The Command encouraged the public to continue partnering with the police by reporting suspicious activities through the Police emergency numbers: 18555 (MTN toll-free), 191, or 112.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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