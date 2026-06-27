Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital marks 100 years with call for greater investment in child healthcare

The Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital has marked its 100th anniversary with a renewed call for greater investment in child healthcare, urging government, the private sector and development partners to strengthen support for paediatric services to meet growing healthcare demands.

The hospital, established in 1926 after Princess Marie Louise visited the then Gold Coast and witnessed the high rate of child mortality, has spent a century providing specialised healthcare to children and has become one of Ghana's leading paediatric referral centres.

Over the years, the hospital has evolved from a modest facility treating nutritional deficiencies and infectious diseases into a major centre offering neonatal care, paediatric surgery, immunisation, nutritional rehabilitation and the management of communicable and non-communicable diseases, including sickle cell disease and HIV.

It also serves as a key training institution for medical students, nurses and paediatric specialists while contributing to research through collaborations with local and international partners.

Despite these achievements, stakeholders say significant challenges remain.

Ghana continues to record a neonatal mortality rate of 22.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, while preventable diseases such as pneumonia continue to claim the lives of thousands of children annually.

Speaking at the centenary celebration, Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Margaret Neizer, described the occasion as both a celebration of the hospital's achievements and an opportunity to reflect on the work that still lies ahead.

She acknowledged that although the hospital has made remarkable progress over the past century, it continues to face challenges, including long waiting times, limited specialised services, increasing patient numbers and changing healthcare needs.

Dr. Neizer stressed the importance of strengthening research and innovation to ensure healthcare systems keep pace with evolving disease patterns, technological advances and the growing needs of children.

She identified key priorities for the future as expanding the health workforce, promoting research, accelerating digital transformation and strengthening partnerships among government, private institutions and development organisations.

She also raised concerns about the hospital's ageing infrastructure, explaining that many of its buildings were originally constructed as temporary structures and are now under pressure due to increasing demand for specialised paediatric services.

The issue of hospital security also featured prominently during the celebrations following recent child abduction incidents reported in parts of the country.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, said protecting children within healthcare facilities must remain a national priority alongside efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

She stressed that strengthening security systems across hospitals has become essential to safeguarding patients and maintaining public confidence in the healthcare system.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo also underscored the importance of sustainable financing for child healthcare, highlighting the establishment of an Endowment Fund aimed at mobilising support from government, corporate organisations and individual donors.

According to her, contributions to the fund will help improve healthcare services, expand specialised paediatric care and enhance the hospital's capacity to save lives.

As Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital begins its second century of service, stakeholders say the focus must shift beyond commemorating its rich history towards investing in the infrastructure, workforce and resources needed to ensure every child in Ghana has access to quality healthcare.

They believe the centenary should serve as a catalyst for renewed national commitment to child health and the long-term strengthening of paediatric healthcare across the country.

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