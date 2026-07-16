Prudential Life & United Way Ghana donate sanitation facilities to Chorkor under PRU Climate Action Project

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and United Way Ghana have reaffirmed their commitment to improving environmental sanitation and promoting climate resilience through the donation of bio-digester toilet facilities and a modern washroom block to residents of Chorkor in the Greater Accra Region.

The intervention, undertaken under the PRU Climate Action Project, forms part of the organisations' corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to address sanitation challenges, improve public health, and strengthen communities against the impacts of climate change.

The project involved the construction and handover of biodigester toilet facilities to 100 households in Chorkor, as well as a 20-seater washroom facility for pupils at the Chemuena Cluster of Schools. The initiative is designed to tackle critical challenges, including flooding, poor drainage systems, inadequate waste management, and limited access to safe sanitation.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the chief executive officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Jane Mingle, said the success of the project would depend on how well beneficiaries maintained the facilities.

She urged residents to cultivate a strong maintenance culture to ensure the infrastructure continues to serve the community for years to come.

"We cannot solve climate change issues in one day, but we can reduce its impact and strengthen our communities. As we hand over these facilities today, let’s protect and maintain them well," she said.

She noted that the investment reflects Prudential Life's commitment to supporting sustainable community development beyond its core insurance business, adding that improving sanitation is essential to enhancing health outcomes and building resilience to climate-related risks.

The Chorkor Mantse, Nii Adjeley III, expressed gratitude to Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and United Way Ghana for the intervention, describing it as a timely response to the sanitation needs of the community. He assured the organisations that residents would take ownership of the facilities and ensure they are properly maintained.

The PRU Climate Action Initiative is funded through the Climate and Health Resilience Fund (CHRF), established by the Prudence Foundation.

The programme supports community-led interventions aimed at reducing climate and public health risks while improving access to essential sanitation infrastructure.

The latest intervention underscores the growing role of private sector organisations in complementing government efforts to improve sanitation, protect public health, and build climate-resilient communities across Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.