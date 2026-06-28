PSWU urges Fair Wages Commission to expedite payment of agreed allowances

The Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has called on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to urgently release agreed Institution Specific Allowances to staff of its identified member organisations.

In a letter addressed to Chief Executive of the FWSC, Dr George Smith-Graham, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Union said the allowances were concluded on March 31, 2026, as part of an Interim Operational Allowance arrangement.

The Union explained that the agreement was expected to take effect from April 2026.

According to the PSWU, the successful conclusion and signing of the agreement between the FWSC and the Union helped to avert a planned industrial action earlier this year.

However, it expressed concern that the implementation had not been effected as anticipated, resulting in disappointment and growing agitation among affected members.

The Union warned that failure to effect payment by Tuesday, June 30, 2026, would compel it to reconsider its options, including a possible return to the planned industrial action.

“We count on your usual cooperation in this matter,” the letter, signed by Mr John Nii Donu Sampah, Deputy General Secretary of the PSWU, stated.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Minister of Finance, the National Security Coordinator, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, the Secretary-General of the TUC, and all affected PSWU member organisations.

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