Roverman Productions wins “Best Stage Design” at TheatreMania Africa Awards

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For years, Roverman Productions, led by celebrated playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte, has remained one of the most consistent names in Ghana’s theatre space, staging productions that blend storytelling, performance, and strong visual craft, while also delivering deep lessons for audiences.
The company continues to receive recognition for its consistency and excellence in live theatre production.
That reputation has once again been rewarded, with Roverman Productions winning Best Stage Design at the just-ended TheatreMania Africa Awards in Nigeria for its production Husband Material 7 Yards, adding to its growing list of accolades.
Husband Material 7 Yards is one of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s gripping stage productions, known for its humorous yet thought-provoking take on marriage, family life, and human relationships.
The story explores the realities of marriage and family life through Joe and Charity, a couple whose everyday routine of love, disagreements, financial pressures and raising children is suddenly disrupted by an unexpected crisis that tests their relationship and stability.
Speaking to Joy News on his ability to stay consistent and keep delivering hit productions over the years, Uncle Ebo Whyte attributed it to passion and purpose, saying his work does not feel like a burden because of the love he has for it.
“When you find what you love, it is easier. When you are doing what you love, it doesn’t feel like work because you love it so much. I have been privileged to be doing what I love,” he said.
He also credited his team for playing a key role in sustaining the quality and success of his productions.
“I’m happy I’ve got a group of young people to do it with me. I must also acknowledge members of my creative and technical team, including Elsie Bookish Creative, Vanderpuye, Naa Adjeley, Augustus Ashi and Master Ashie, for their role in bringing the stage designs of Husband Material 7 Yards to life,” he said.
The playwright also expressed appreciation to audiences, crediting them for making the productions impactful through their engagement and support.
“And to our audience, you saw it, you felt it, and you made it worth it,” he added.
Roverman Productions says the recognition adds to its commitment to continue delivering compelling stage productions that keep live theatre vibrant in Ghana and beyond.
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