Scrip T drops visuals for new single “Am Ghosting”

Ghanaian nurse and musician Scrip T has released the official music video for his latest single titled “Am Ghosting,” further cementing his growing presence in the music industry.

The new video comes on the back of the success of his previous single “Selfish,” which featured award-winning artiste Kuami Eugene and enjoyed widespread airplay across Ghana and within diaspora communities.

“Am Ghosting” showcases Scrip T’s signature blend of contemporary Afrobeat rhythms and relatable storytelling, with visuals that reflect themes of emotional detachment and modern relationship dynamics.

The release of the video marks another milestone in the artiste’s steady rise, as he continues to balance his music career with his profession as a nurse in the United Kingdom.

Over the years, Scrip T has built a reputation not only for his music but also for his impact beyond entertainment. Through his OSCE training programme, he has supported African nurses in the UK to pass their professional examinations, reinforcing his commitment to community development.

The new visuals are expected to resonate strongly with fans, particularly within Ghanaian and African diaspora audiences who have followed his journey both in healthcare and music.

With “Am Ghosting,” Scrip T continues to demonstrate his versatility, using music as a platform for expression while maintaining a positive influence within his community.

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