Select running mate from Bono, Bono East else … – Dormaahene tells Bawumia

Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu I has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to consider selecting his running mate from either the Bono or Bono East regions.
In a clear message to the Vice President during a campaign visit, Dormaahene advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to diversify the search for a running mate to avoid alienating certain regions.
Dormaahene warned that, failure to consider candidates from the Bono and Bono East regions could result in decreased support from those areas.
He stressed that, both regions boast of individuals with intellectual prowess and strong leadership qualities, citing prominent figures like Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Mahama Afful, and Nana Obiri Boahen as potential candidates.
He emphasized that, selecting a running mate from these regions would not only ensure development for Dormaa and Bono East but also garner widespread support from the local population.
He expressed optimism that, choosing a running mate from Bono East would be the best decision to advance the interests of the regions and the party as a whole.
Aside the political benefits, Dormaahene touted that, the decision will foster unity and progress within the country as a whole.
Nonetheless, he remarked that he will support the party and their choice of running mate.
