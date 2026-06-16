Six Ghanaian students at Loughborough University protest unpaid government scholarship funding

Audio By Carbonatix
Six Ghanaian master's students at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom are set to stage a protest at the Ghana High Commission in London on Tuesday, June 16, over what they describe as nearly two years of unpaid tuition fees and living stipends under a government-sponsored scholarship programme.
The students say prolonged delays in the release of scholarship funds have left them in financial distress and could prevent them from graduating on July 7, 2026.
In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, the affected students — Noah Krah, Emmanuel Boakye, George Osei Buabeng, Abena Fosuaa Gyasi, Irene Pomaa Kumi and Dwomoh Evelyn — accused the Government of Ghana of failing to honour its financial obligations since their arrival in the UK in September 2024.
“The Government of Ghana is committed to paying full tuition fees and monthly living stipends. However, since we arrived in the United Kingdom in September 2024, the Government has not paid any tuition fees or stipends,” the students stated.
According to them, outstanding obligations owed to the university amount to GH¢3,420,360, based on their student accounts.
The students said the unpaid fees have resulted in the withholding of key academic documents required for graduation, placing their academic future in jeopardy.
They described the situation as a prolonged ordeal marked by financial hardship, uncertainty and repeated assurances that have yet to materialise.
The group indicated that they have spent months petitioning relevant authorities and seeking intervention through meetings and correspondence but have seen little progress.
As a result, they say they have exhausted all available options and are proceeding with the planned protest to draw attention to their plight and demand immediate action.
The students are expected to demonstrate at the Ghana High Commission in London, calling on the government to settle the outstanding tuition fees and stipend arrears to enable them to complete their studies and graduate as scheduled.
The government has not yet publicly responded to the students' latest claims. However, the protest is likely to renew concerns about delays in the administration and disbursement of government-funded scholarships for Ghanaian students studying abroad.
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