Stop threatening NPP MPs with prosecution, you will be in opposition in 2028 – Afenyo-Markin warns AG

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has warned the Attorney General to be cautious in handling alleged threats of prosecution against Members of Parliament, particularly the New Patriotic Party MPs, arguing that the current government could face a backlash and return to opposition in the 2028 general election.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 23, after Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, Mr. Afenyo-Markin accused the government of engaging in what he described as political persecution through the prosecution and imprisonment of opposition figures.

“What we are experiencing in this country is persecution, persecution, persecution. For the first time, we are seeing political imprisonment,” he said.

He cited the conviction of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and the case of TikToker Camila Alhassan, as examples of what he described as political persecution.

The Minority Leader claimed that several NPP MPs had also been threatened with prosecution for criticising government decisions.

“You are threatening members of Parliament with prosecution. Let me serve a warning to the Attorney General. Be careful. 2028, you will be in opposition,” he stated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin warned that if the alleged actions against opposition members continued, members of the current government could face similar legal challenges if power changes hands.

“If you are not careful, if you don't stop now, you will go and meet Wontumi there, and Wontumi will be out, and you will go in,” he said.

He, however, commended the Finance Minister for acknowledging some digitalisation reforms introduced under the previous NPP administration, describing it as a patriotic move.

“We welcome the reforms by the Finance Minister. And for the first time, he did something patriotic by acknowledging the digitalisation reforms we introduced in government payments,” he added.

The Minority leader urged the government to ensure fairness and called for what he termed the release of “political prisoners,” insisting that opposition MPs would continue to hold the government accountable regardless of intimidation.

“You can decide to imprison every MP. It will not shut us down. We will criticise you. We will hold your feet to account,” he said.

He further warned government officials to reflect on their actions, alleging that ongoing investigations into public procurement could expose some members of the administration to legal consequences in the future.

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