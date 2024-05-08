https://www.myjoyonline.com/t-bills-government-borrowed-gh%C2%A215-60bn-in-april-2024-2/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/t-bills-government-borrowed-gh%C2%A215-60bn-in-april-2024-2/

T-bills: Government borrowed GH¢15.60bn in April 2024

Source: Joy Business   
  8 May 2024 10:58am

The government borrowed GH¢15.60 billion via treasury bills in April 2024.

This is 21.61% lower over March 2023.

The government underperformed its target in four out of the five auctions settled in Apr 2024.

It missed the gross monthly target by 9.73% and 3.90% below the matured bills.

However, it remained focused on trimming T-bill yields in Apr 2024.

Whilst, the 91-day shed 45 basis points to close at 25.55%, the 182 and 364-day yields lost 85 basis points each to end the month at 27.65% and 28.25% respectively.

Notable upside pressures remain from inflationary risk in the recent increase of ex-pump fuel and transport prices.

However, analysts expect the favourable inflation outlook to augur well for treasury yields in the money market.

Meanwhile, T-bills were oversubscribed in last week’s money market auction, as total bids exceeded the treasury’s target.

The treasury accepted all bids worth GH¢3.47 billion, above the auction target by 17.07% and matured bills by 26.74%.

Yields persisted southward, with the 91-day falling 10 basis points to 25.45%.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com