Thieves of the Cathedral (A novel by Jimmy Aglah)

Audio By Carbonatix
For several years, a story quietly followed me.
It appeared in conversations.
It surfaced in observations.
It returned in moments when I watched how institutions influence people, how hope changes behaviour, and how certainty sometimes becomes more powerful than truth.
Eventually, it became a novel.
Today, I am pleased to share that Thieves of the Cathedral is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions.
Set in the fictional town of Adomkrom, the novel explores faith, influence, hope, power, and the subtle ways people surrender judgment to those they trust.
This is not a book about religion alone.
It is a story about people.
About the things we need to believe.
About the institutions we build.
About the promises we follow.
And about the difficult questions we sometimes avoid asking.
Writing this book required several drafts, many revisions, and countless moments of uncertainty. Like most worthwhile journeys, it took much longer than expected.
I am grateful to everyone who encouraged the work, challenged the ideas, read early versions, and reminded me to continue.
If the themes of faith, influence, community, and human behaviour interest you, I hope you will consider reading it.
Thieves of the Cathedral is now available worldwide on Amazon.
Thank you for being part of the journey.
Jimmy Aglah
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