Thieves of the Cathedral (A novel by Jimmy Aglah)

Thieves of The Cathedral

WHEN FAITH BECOMES A MARKETPLACE, WHO IS REALLY BEING SAVED?

Adomkrom is a town exhausted by disappointment.

Jobs disappear. Promises fail. Churches multiply.

When an abandoned warehouse becomes the Cathedral of Glorious Fire, hope returns with Apostle Dr. B.K. Abotare, a charismatic preacher whose sermons promise healing, prosperity, and divine acceleration.

As offerings increase, miracles spread, and doubt becomes dangerous, families begin to fracture, friendships unravel, and lives become tied to a man whose greatest gift may not be prophecy, but persuasion.

When tragedy finally forces the town to ask difficult questions, Adomkrom must confront a truth few are prepared to face:

Some forms of theft do not begin with money.

They begin by changing how people think about the things they once trusted themselves to decide.

Thieves of the Cathedral

For several years, a story quietly followed me.

It appeared in conversations.

It surfaced in observations.

It returned in moments when I watched how institutions influence people, how hope changes behaviour, and how certainty sometimes becomes more powerful than truth.

Eventually, it became a novel.

Today, I am pleased to share that Thieves of the Cathedral is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions.

Set in the fictional town of Adomkrom, the novel explores faith, influence, hope, power, and the subtle ways people surrender judgment to those they trust.

This is not a book about religion alone.

It is a story about people.

About the things we need to believe.

About the institutions we build.

About the promises we follow.

And about the difficult questions we sometimes avoid asking.

Writing this book required several drafts, many revisions, and countless moments of uncertainty. Like most worthwhile journeys, it took much longer than expected.

I am grateful to everyone who encouraged the work, challenged the ideas, read early versions, and reminded me to continue.

If the themes of faith, influence, community, and human behaviour interest you, I hope you will consider reading it.

Thieves of the Cathedral is now available worldwide on Amazon.

Thank you for being part of the journey.



Jimmy Aglah

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.