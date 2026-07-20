TI Ghana, HANA Ghana partner to strengthen integrity and anti-corruption efforts

Transparency International Ghana (TI Ghana) and HANA Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in promoting integrity, ethical values and the fight against corruption in Ghana.

The partnership aims to expand integrity education among young people, encourage ethical business practices and foster greater accountability across both the public and private sectors.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Executive Director of TI Ghana said the agreement marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to build a corruption-free society through collective action.

According to him, tackling corruption requires sustained collaboration rather than isolated interventions, with a strong focus on shaping the values of young people and promoting integrity within the private sector.

"This partnership goes beyond signing an agreement. It is a call to action to strengthen accountability, promote ethical behaviour, and reduce corruption," he said.

As part of the agreement, the two organisations will extend integrity programmes to more than 100 senior high schools and tertiary institutions across the country.

The initiative is expected to reach over 20,000 students through integrity clubs and values-based education, with the aim of nurturing a new generation committed to honesty, accountability and responsible leadership.

TI Ghana also announced plans to introduce a Ghana Integrity Index, a new initiative that will assess ethical standards among private sector businesses and encourage responsible corporate conduct.

The Executive Director expressed confidence that, with the support of key stakeholders and adequate resources, the partnership would make a meaningful contribution to strengthening transparency and accountability in Ghana.

The collaboration forms part of broader efforts by civil society organisations to promote good governance and reinforce ethical standards as key pillars in the fight against corruption.

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