Bright Future Alliance calls for stronger accountability in public and corporate institutions

The Bright Future Alliance (TBFA) has called for stronger accountability mechanisms across public and corporate institutions, stressing the need for improved governance systems to support sustainable national development.

The youth-led civil society organisation made the call during the second edition of the African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit held at the British Council in Accra on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Held under the theme, “Corporate Institutions and Public Agencies as Pillars of Accountability: Strengthening Governance Systems for Sustainable National Growth,” the summit brought together policymakers, governance practitioners, anti-corruption advocates, corporate leaders, students, civil society organisations and media professionals to discuss practical approaches to strengthening accountability.

Delivering the opening address, Executive Director of The Bright Future Alliance, Bright Ofori, said corruption remains one of Africa’s biggest barriers to development, affecting public trust, investment and institutional effectiveness.

He said addressing corruption requires a collective effort involving government, businesses, civil society, academia, the media and citizens.

Mr Ofori also argued that anti-corruption discussions should not focus only on public institutions, but must also examine corporate governance, ethical business practices and compliance within the private sector.

He encouraged young people to view integrity as a civic responsibility and an important contribution to nation-building.

Role of internal audits in accountability

Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Agency, Bismark Aborbi Ayitey, highlighted the importance of effective internal audit systems in protecting public resources and improving institutional governance.

He explained that strong internal controls help prevent financial mismanagement and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Mr Ayitey urged institutions to see internal auditing as a strategic governance tool rather than simply a mechanism for identifying wrongdoing.

He also emphasised the need for ethical leadership, arguing that governance frameworks can only succeed when leaders demonstrate integrity and commitment to their responsibilities.

Parliament’s role in financial oversight

Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee and Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, highlighted Parliament’s constitutional responsibility in ensuring accountability in public expenditure.

He urged citizens, particularly young people, to take greater interest in governance processes and actively monitor public institutions.

According to him, transparency in public financial management remains critical to achieving sustainable development.

He stressed that institutions must be responsive, accountable and guided by the rule of law.

Civil society and anti-corruption advocacy

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Beauty Emefa Narteh, said the fight against corruption requires more than enforcement by state institutions.

She noted that public education, citizen participation, whistleblower protection and collaboration among stakeholders are essential in building a culture of accountability.

Ms Narteh encouraged young people to reject corrupt practices and promote integrity within their communities, workplaces and institutions.

Youth participation in governance

The summit also provided a platform for participants to engage experts on governance reforms, anti-corruption strategies and the role of young people in strengthening democratic accountability.

Organisers said the forum was designed to bridge the gap between policy discussions and practical solutions by encouraging dialogue among stakeholders.

The event attracted university students, governance practitioners, corporate representatives, civil society actors and media professionals committed to advancing transparency and responsible leadership.

The Bright Future Alliance said the continued organisation of the African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit reflects its commitment to creating spaces where young people can engage policymakers and institutional leaders on issues of accountability and national development.

Participants at the summit reaffirmed that accountability must be treated not only as a legal obligation but as a foundation for democratic governance, public trust and long-term economic progress.

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