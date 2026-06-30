TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC holds landmark 50th AGM, reaffirms commitment to shareholders value

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (“the Company”) held its landmark 50th Annual General Meeting in Accra, where shareholders approved a total dividend of GH¢3.2245 per share for the 2025 financial year, maintaining the payout from 2024.

The total dividend payout of GH¢360.7 million comprises an interim dividend already paid, and a final dividend approved at the meeting.

Marking five decades of shareholder engagement, Board Chairman, Philippe Ebanga said the Company’s 2025 performance reflected disciplined execution and robust governance in a challenging operating environment.

Mr. Ebanga added that “This milestone AGM reflects 50 years of resilience and partnership. Our performance shows the strength of our strategy and our commitment to sustainable value creation in Ghana.”

The company recorded revenue of GH¢5.6 billion and profit after tax of GH¢325 million, with earnings per share of GH¢2.91.

It continued to reinvest in its operations and the local economy in 2025, undertaking new service station constructions and major site upgrades, strengthening safety and operational systems, and promoting local content initiatives. These included expanding partnerships with Ghanaian SMEs in the Company’s supply chain and skills training programmes for youth under its local capacity building agenda.

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana maintained its focus on safety and operational discipline, recording zero Lost Time Injuries and over 3,162 consecutive days without fatalities across its operations.

It also advanced its sustainability and environmental stewardship agenda through the commissioning of a 100kW rooftop solar project at its Accra Head Office, zero fuel spills recorded in 2025, and CSR programmes in education, health, and environmental protection. These efforts earned multiple industry awards for sustainability and CSR.

While acknowledging ongoing global and local uncertainties, the Chairman expressed confidence in the Company’s outlook saying

“We remain committed to operational excellence, safety, and innovation. With the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders, we are well-positioned to sustain growth and create long-term value.”

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