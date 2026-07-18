Tribunal courts require public education to address past concerns — Dr Osae-Kwapong

Dr John Osae-Kwapong, Director of Quality Assurance and Institutional Effectiveness at Ashesi University and Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has expressed concerns about the reintroduction of tribunal courts, citing negative memories associated with the system in Ghana's past.

Speaking on the debate surrounding the recently passed Regional Tribunals Act, Dr Osae-Kwapong said his recollection of tribunal courts was not a positive one, making the return of the system a matter of concern.

"I was only seven during the 1981 revolution, but the memories I have of the word tribunal is not positive," he said during the discussion on Newsfile on Saturday.

He explained that if the tribunals were to be operationalised, there was a need for extensive public education on their mandate, processes and safeguards to help address historical perceptions and rebuild public confidence.

"There is this burden also to try and shift the public perception of this idea of a tribunal into something 'positive'."

"So there is also that challenge that when you hear the word tribunal, even if the bill is intended to try and do some good things, case management, speedy delivery of justice, etc, that historical burdens still weigh on those who are advocates," he added.

Dr Osae-Kwapong’s comments come amid ongoing public debate following Parliament’s passage of the Regional Tribunals Act.

While the government has defended the legislation as a measure to improve justice delivery, the Minority in Parliament and some other stakeholders have raised objections to its introduction.

Supporters of the law argue that the tribunal system will help improve the handling of cases, while critics remain concerned about its potential impact on judicial independence and fairness.

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