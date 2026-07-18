Judiciary Service needs greater investment, not tribunal courts – Baffour Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice-Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has criticised the passage of the Regional Tribunals Act, arguing that Ghana should prioritise investing in the existing Judicial Service rather than establishing additional judicial structures.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Awuah said the country's justice delivery system required improved infrastructure, logistics and resources to enhance its effectiveness instead of creating regional tribunal courts.
"What we require now is investment in technology and investment in further infrastructure. Why would you build a tribunal?," he argued.
"In terms of cost, the tribunal system is twice as expensive as the traditional courts," he added.
He strongly condemned Parliament's approval of the legislation, maintaining that strengthening the existing courts would better serve the administration of justice.
The comments come in the wake of Parliament's recent passage of the Regional Tribunals Act, which has generated debate over its necessity and potential impact on Ghana's judicial system.
The Minority Caucus in Parliament had earlier opposed the bill, raising concerns over the establishment of the new tribunals before it was passed into law.
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