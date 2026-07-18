Regional Tribunal courts could cost Ghana over US$10m to operate — Dennis Dwomoh

Audio By Carbonatix
An adjunct constitutional law lecturer at the GIMPA Law School, Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, has warned that the operation of the idea to establish regional tribunal courts throughout the country could cost not less than US$10 million.
Mr Dwomoh said beyond the passage of the Regional Tribunals Act, the key concern should be the financial commitment required to establish and sustain the courts.
Speaking on the debate surrounding the new tribunal system, he argued that parliament should have considered the cost implications and other policies to guide its successful implementation.
"Establishing is one thing, but the operationalisation of the Tribunals may cost you not less than $10 million if you want to effectively do it well," he said while discussing the issue on Newsfile on Saturday.
"If you are a drafter and in drafting, as I understood it, you should draft in line with understanding that there are human rights and also the operationalisation of them. And that is why I always prefer that when these laws are passed, there should be a policy behind that and possibly a budget behind it, and how much is this Tribunals going to cost us, for now, we do not know," he added.
READ ALSO: Tribunal Bill is unconstitutional, expensive and historically ineffective — Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah
The government has justified the establishment of regional tribunals as a measure to improve justice delivery and speed up the handling of cases.
However, the initiative has faced opposition from the Minority in Parliament and some legal practitioners, who have raised concerns over its necessity and financial implications.
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